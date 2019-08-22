Lincoln Chafee weighs presidential bid as Libertarian

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee (CHAY’-fee) is considering another run for president as a Libertarian.…

The onetime governor of Rhode Island confirmed in a text message he is open to another presidential run, this time with the Libertarians. The Daily Beast was first to report the news Thursday.

Chafee moved to Wyoming this year and joined the Libertarian Party. He told The Daily Beast he is motivated by the deficit and because of his anti-war views.

Chafee was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006.

He was elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He did not run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

