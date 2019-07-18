Who’s appearing on each night of the 2020 debates in July

The lineups for the July 30-31 Democratic presidential debates were announced Thursday, with 20 candidates spread evenly over two nights. Here's a look at who is appearing on each night of the debates: NIGHT 1: TUESDAY, JULY 30 Steve Bullock, Montana governor Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota Beto O'Rourke, former congressman from Texas Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru ___ NIGHT 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado Joe Biden, former vice president Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York Kamala Harris, senator from California Jay Inslee, Washington governor Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

