Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-ALTERED SEAL

Virginia man created parody presidential seal mocking Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A once-proud Republican in Virginia dismayed by President Donald Trump’s leadership is the creator of a satirical presidential seal that mocked Trump at a young Republicans conference.

The Washington Post reports Richmond graphic designer Charles Leazott created the faux seal. He replaced the American eagle with the two-headed Russian version, gripping a wad of cash and golf clubs. He also replaced “E Pluribus Unum” with a Spanish phrase that translates to “45 is a Puppet.”

Leazott said he was surprised to see Trump standing in front of his creation on Tuesday at a Turning Point USA conference. The White House said it had no idea how it happened. Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody.

NATIVE AMERICANS-VIDEO-SCHOOL-LAWSUIT

Judge dismisses Kentucky teen’s lawsuit from viral encounter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a Kentucky teen’s lawsuit accusing the Washington Post of falsely labeling him a racist during an encounter with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial.

Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School, sued the newspaper for $250 million in February, alleging that it had engaged in “targeting and bullying.” Sandmann’s attorneys had also threatened legal action against The Associated Press and other news organizations.

The actions of Sandmann and his classmates were intensely debated after video and photographs emerged of them wearing “Make America Great Again” hats near a Native American man playing a drum.

Federal judge William O. Bertelsman ruled that there may have been “erroneous” opinions published by the Post, but they are protected by the First Amendment.

BEATEN MEN

Police seek teens filmed beating, stomping man near DC hotel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital are searching for a group of teenagers who were recorded beating two men outside a hotel.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday showing the aggravated assault. They’re seeking the public’s help in identifying 14 “persons of interest.”

It shows a teen punching one of the men, who falls to the ground as the crowd attacks. Other teens repeatedly kick him and stomp on his face as the second man tries to intervene and is beaten.

An incident report says the men told officers the teens screamed “That’s him,” just before attacking. They say the teens mistakenly thought the severely beaten man was someone else.

The group flees as one last girl runs up and spits on him. The men didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

SENATOR HOSPITALIZED-ISAKSON

US senator released from Georgia rehab facility after fall

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia will miss the Senate’s final week of votes before its August recess while recovering from a fall.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that could include missing consideration of a $320 billion budget and confirmation of a Georgia-based federal district judge.

The 74-year-old Republican was released from a Marietta rehabilitation facility Friday. He was hospitalized after fracturing four ribs in a fall at his Washington apartment earlier this month.

Isakson’s office said he plans to return to Washington when the Senate reconvenes in early September.

Isakson said he was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed and “will remain focused on making a full recovery.”

The senator suffers from Parkinson’s disease, a chronic and progressive movement disorder that limits his mobility.

