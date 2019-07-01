202
Head of FBI in Detroit to lead Washington Field Office

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 4:36 pm 07/01/2019 04:36pm
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the FBI in Detroit is going to lead the agency’s Washington Field Office.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Monday that Timothy Slater has been named the assistant director in charge of the Washington office.

Before being named the special agent in charge of the Detroit office in early 2018, he served as the special agent in charge of the Criminal/Cyber Division at the Washington office.

Slater started his career as a special agent in 1999 and was assigned to the Violent Crimes Task Force in Detroit. He has also worked for the agency in Flint, Michigan, as well as in Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee and Colorado.

The Washington office is one of three FBI field offices led by an assistant director in charge.

