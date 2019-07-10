Home » Government News » Democratic presidential candidates invited…

Democratic presidential candidates invited to Latino forum

The Associated Press

July 10, 2019, 10:56 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Latino Victory Fund is inviting Democratic presidential candidates to speak at a forum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Nov. 6 ahead of the 2020 Democratic primary season.

The fund, a political action committee aimed at increasing Latino representation at every level of government, shared a copy of the invitation letter with The Associated Press.

The committee held an event on January in San Juan, where many attendees criticized President Donald Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, which hit the U.S. territory in 2017 and caused at least $100 billion in damage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up