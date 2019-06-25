House passes appropriation package that includes contractor backpay

A bill providing back pay for federal contractors to cover losses from last winter’s partial government shutdown passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of a five-bill appropriations omnibus package. The Commerce, Justice,…

A bill providing back pay for federal contractors to cover losses from last winter’s partial government shutdown passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday as part of a five-bill appropriations omnibus package.

The Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2020, which advanced on a largely party line vote of 227-194, contains language from the Fair Compensation for Low-Wage Contractor Employees Act of 2019 that compensates federal contractors for pay or paid leave lost as a result of the 35-day budget impasse.

The Fair Compensation bill, sponsored by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., proposed that the agencies affected by the shutdown adjust the price of the contracts suspended, delayed or interrupted when the government closed on Dec. 22, 2018, to recover the costs contractors, and contracted service workers, lost during the government’s closure. Eight departments, along with portions of the departments of Health and Human Services and Interior and…