Elizabeth Warren backs campaign staff in forming a union

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is welcoming a move by staffers on her presidential campaign to unionize.

The Democratic senator from Massachusetts is the fourth 2020 candidate to support campaign staff in forming a union. Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of Warren’s top rivals, earlier this year became the first Democratic presidential hopeful with a unionized campaign staff.

Warren tweeted on Thursday that “my campaign has submitted their support” to join a New Hampshire-based chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

She wrote that “Every worker who wants to join a union, bargain collectively, & make their voice heard should have a chance to do so.”

