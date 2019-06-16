202
Home » Government News » Buttigieg: 'Why not' start…

Buttigieg: ‘Why not’ start a first family in White House?

By The Associated Press June 16, 2019 11:04 am 06/16/2019 11:04am
Share
Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a grassroots event on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he’s in the White House.

“I don’t see why not,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor says in a Father’s Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary.

He tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.

Buttigieg is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!