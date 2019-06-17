202
2020 candidate Castro targets affordability in housing plan

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 4:01 pm 06/17/2019 04:01pm
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro answers a question from the audience during a FOX News Channel town hall event, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro is drawing on that experience in his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign with calls for tax credits for low-income renters and ending veteran homelessness.

Castro’s housing plan released Monday hits close to his stint as secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He wants to expand federal housing vouchers into a “fully-funded entitlement program” that gives assistance to every eligible family.

The Congressional Budget Office says the current voucher program only serves about a quarter of the roughly 20 million households that qualify.

Castro also proposed a tax credit for tenants paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent. Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, another 2020 presidential contender, has also called for tax credits for renters.

Government News
