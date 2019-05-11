202
Trump’s tweeting about Russia probe, China trade

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 11:30 am 05/11/2019 11:30am
President Donald Trump speaks during a event on medical billing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking jabs at Democrats for pursuing the Russia probe.

Before heading to his golf club in Virginia, he re-tweeted 60 comments siding with him on that and other issues.

He mused on rocky trade talks with China. And showed displeasure at efforts to get one of his sons to testify. He also took shots at former FBI Director Jim Comey and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The 46-minute spree provided insight into what was on his mind Saturday morning before driving to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Many were aimed at congressional committees continued digging into special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia’s report. The Senate intelligence committee has issued a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr. to testify.

