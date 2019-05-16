202
Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as campaign headquarters

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 7:22 am 05/16/2019 07:22am
Former Vice President Joe Biden is choosing Philadelphia to base his 2020 presidential campaign, opting for his native Pennsylvania over the state of Delaware that sent him to the Senate for 36 years.

The choice is both practical and symbolic for Biden. Philadelphia is convenient to his homes in Wilmington, Delaware, and northern Virginia.

The site of the nation’s founding also highlights Biden’s campaign promise to “restore the soul of this nation” as he casts President Donald Trump as a threat to U.S. values.

Pennsylvania was one of the key states that Trump flipped in 2016.

Biden’s campaign announced his decision ahead of a Saturday rally in Philadelphia that caps a two-week opening tour that started across the state at a union hall in Pittsburgh.

Topics:
Government News
