202
Home » Government News » Gillibrand wants to give…

Gillibrand wants to give voters $600 to donate to campaigns

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 10:24 am 05/01/2019 10:24am
Share
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during a meet and greet with local residents, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand has announced a plan to give every voter up to $600 in vouchers to donate to a spate of federal candidates.

But those candidates accepting such contributions would have to forgo contributions larger than $200 per donor.

The New York senator’s “Democracy dollars” would provide every eligible voter $100 to donate in primary elections and $100 in general elections to presidential, Senate and House candidates.

Candidates accepting them would have to agree to a $200-per-voter cap on individual contributions. That’s a significant drop from the current per-donor limit of $2,800 in primary elections and another $2,800 in general elections.

Outside political groups aren’t subject to contribution limits. But Gillibrand and other top Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have vowed not to take donations from such groups.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!