202
Home » Government News » Gillibrand lands her 1st…

Gillibrand lands her 1st New Hampshire endorsement for 2020

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 5:01 am 05/30/2019 05:01am
Share
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to local residents at a coffee shop, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Mason City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) has picked up her first New Hampshire endorsement, announcing that state Rep. Sue Ford says she’s “the best person” for the White House.

In a statement released by Gillibrand’s campaign, Ford says the New York senator “cares for New Hampshire families and her own.”

Ford is a four-term member of the Legislature from Grafton. She says Gillibrand “will always fight for the silenced, marginalized, or ignored.”

New Hampshire holds the nation’s first presidential primary and is set to vote on Feb. 11, eight days after the leadoff Iowa caucuses.

Gillibrand has continued to lag former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in early polls despite repeated visits to Iowa and New Hampshire.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!