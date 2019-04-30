202
Roy Moore vs. Sacha Baron Cohen lawsuit moves to New York

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 3:08 pm 04/30/2019 03:08pm
This combination of photos shows actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 4, 2018, left, and former Alabama Chief Justice and then U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore at a news conference in Birmingham, Ala., on Nov. 16, 2017. A lawsuit that Moore filed against Cohen will be heard in New York. A federal judge on Monday ordered the case transferred from Washington, D.C., in accordance with a waiver Moore signed before appearing on the comedian’s television show, "Who is America?" (AP Photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit that former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore filed against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen will be heard in New York.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the case transferred from Washington, D.C., in accordance with a waiver Moore signed before appearing on the comedian’s television show.

Moore filed a defamation lawsuit over his appearance on “Who is America?”

The former state chief justice says he thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. Instead, Baron Cohen lampooned him as a possible pedophile in connection with sexual misconduct allegations that arose during the 2017 U.S. Senate race. Moore denied the allegations.

He filed the lawsuit in Washington, where the segment was filmed. The waiver he signed mandates any legal disputes be heard in New York.

___

This story has been edited to correct the second reference to Sacha Baron Cohen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News National News
