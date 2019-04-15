202
Redacted Mueller report to be released Thursday

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 12:04 pm 04/15/2019 12:04pm
In his first appearance on Capitol Hill since taking office, and amid intense speculation over his review of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, Attorney General William Barr appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee to make his Justice Department budget request, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Justice Department expects to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation public on Thursday morning.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday the redacted report will be sent to Congress and made available to the public Thursday.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Attorney General William Barr. Barr provided a four-page letter to Congress that detailed Mueller’s “principal conclusions.”

Barr said the special counsel didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But Mueller did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Instead, Barr said he did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove that Trump had obstructed justice.

Topics:
