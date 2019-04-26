202
Pete Buttigieg sets return trip to South Carolina

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 1:28 pm 04/26/2019 01:28pm
2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall meeting, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is planning to focus on outreach to African American voters during an upcoming trip to South Carolina.

Buttigieg’s campaign tells The Associated Press the South Bend, Indiana, mayor will hold meetings with black community leaders when he returns next month.

A public event is planned May 5 in Charleston. The next day, Buttigieg will participate in a round-table discussion at South Carolina State University, a historically black Orangeburg school visited already by several Democratic contenders.

Buttigieg made his first trip to South Carolina last month and has said he plans to hire paid staff in the state. The campaign also plans to expand its footprint in other early primary states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and California.

