O’Rourke Holocaust words demean victims, Adelson group says

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 11:16 am 04/05/2019 11:16am
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Justin Wan/Sioux City Journal via AP)

The Republican Jewish Coalition, backed by GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, is accusing Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke of “demeaning” the memories of Holocaust victims by likening President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

In a statement Friday, Executive Director Matt Brooks said O’Rourke “should be embarrassed to resort to Nazi name-calling against President Trump instead of putting forward serious ideas for voters to consider.”

He said the comparison demeans “the memories of the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust and the sacrifices of America’s Greatest Generation, who fought a bloody war to stop Nazism.” He said such comments “reduce the real horrors of the Holocaust and Nazism into empty, meaningless insults.”

O’Rourke made the comments Thursday night at a campaign town hall in Iowa.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

