Moulton, an Iraq War veteran, says Trump ‘is not a patriot’

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 1:58 pm 04/28/2019 01:58pm
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks to media during a campaign event held at the Liberty House in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iraq War veteran who is running for president says President Donald Trump “is not a patriot.”

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump’s doctor lied to get him out of serving in the Vietnam War. Moulton said twice of Trump, “He’s not a patriot.” Moulton said the president “used his father’s connections to get a doctor to lie about bone spurs, so he could stay home.”

The president has never served in the military. He obtained several deferments to avoid going to Vietnam, including one attained with a physician’s letter stating that he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Moulton also said Trump’s friendliness toward Russia and his criticism of the late Sen. John McCain disqualify the president as a patriot.

