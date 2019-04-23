202
Maine bill to boost lowest-in-US governor’s pay gets tabled

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 4:12 pm 04/23/2019 04:12pm
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers have tabled the latest bill to boost the lowest-in-the-nation salary for Maine’s next governor.

The bill would boost the annual salary from $70,000 to $150,000 beginning January 2023. The Legislature’s state and local government committee tabled the proposal Monday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn’t taken a stance on the bill. Her Republican predecessor long argued without success that Maine’s annual salary for governors is too low.

Maine’s governor lives at the official state residence without having to pay rent, utility or food expenses. The governor receives a $30,000 annual personal expense account and roughly $20,000 in benefits.

The bill would’ve also increased daily meal and housing allowances for legislators from $32 and $38 to $50 and $75 by December 2020.

New Hampshire’s governor earns about $130,000 and Vermont’s, $178,000.

