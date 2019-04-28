202
GOP views Joe Biden as ‘very weak’ or ‘a strong candidate’

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 1:05 pm 04/28/2019 01:05pm
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Wilmington train station Thursday April 25, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden announced his candidacy for president via video on Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump calls Joe Biden “very weak,” but a Trump ally says the former Democratic vice president is “a good man” who’d be “a strong candidate” for the White House.

The 76-year-old Biden entered the 2020 race this past week and quickly claimed front-runner status in the crowded field.

Trump, who’s 72, tells Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he doesn’t know “what the hell happened to Biden. … It just doesn’t look like the same Biden.”

But Sen. Lindsey Graham says he likes the former Delaware senator “a lot.” Still, the South Carolina Republican tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” he doesn’t know how Biden “fits into the Democratic Party of 2020.”

Graham also says “if you travel with Joe Biden, you won’t think he’s too old.”

