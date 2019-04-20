202
Doctor-services firm says private data of patients exposed

By The Associated Press April 20, 2019 5:35 pm 04/20/2019 05:35pm
DALLAS (AP) — A company that provides billing and other services to doctors and hospitals across the U.S. says a breach exposed personal data including Social Security numbers and clinical information about some patients.

Emcare Inc. says an unauthorized third party gained access to the information through employee email accounts.

The company said Saturday that it learned Feb. 19 that the breach exposed names, dates of birth and Social Security and driver-license numbers for some patients, employees and contractors.

EmCare did not say how many people’s information was exposed.

The Dallas-based company says it doesn’t know if the personal information was taken and there’s no indication it was used for fraud or identity theft.

EmCare says it began notifying affected people on Friday. It says it’s taking additional security steps around email security.

