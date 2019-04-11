202
2020 hopeful Kamala Harris says she owns gun for protection

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 6:46 pm 04/11/2019 06:46pm
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to students at a local cafe, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she owns a gun and called it a “false choice” that the only two gun control options are complete, unrestricted access or a desire to seize everyone’s guns.

The senator from California told reporters after a campaign event in Iowa that she is a gun owner. She says, “I own a gun for probably the reason that a lot of people do: for personal safety.”

The 2020 White House hopeful says that Americans “are being offered a false choice, which suggests you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”

She says she supports “smart gun-safety laws,” such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Government News
