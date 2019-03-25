VA wants to modernize customer experience for back-end financial services

The Department of Veterans Affairs generates more than $300 million in revenue each year through its Financial Services Center, and it’s looking to upgrade the customer experience of those operations.

VA officials want industry input on how it can improve the CX engagement it provides at the Austin, Texas-based center, which offers a host of financial services ranging from payroll and accounting to audits and medical claims processing for both the department and other federal agencies.

In a request for information released Monday, VA officials called for vendors to assess how it could elevate its CX activities over 90 days, including recommendations for implementing software programs like Medallia and Maritz CX to improve operations.

Customer experience has been one of the cornerstones of the White House’s IT modernization efforts, both for its citizen-facing services and for the federal employees providing them, and the department recently debuted new user-centered features…