O’Rourke tells El Paso TV station he’s in race for president

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 3:09 am 03/14/2019 03:09am
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs as he is interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he’s running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: “I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

O’Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation’s largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.

