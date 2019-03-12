202
Home » Government News » Hogan will head to…

Hogan will head to NH next month, may challenge Trump

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 11:33 am 03/12/2019 11:33am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 photo, Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md. Hogan will speak in New Hampshire next month as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire next month as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

The Republican Hogan, who remains popular in liberal leaning Maryland and won re-election last fall, will speak at “Politics & Eggs” on April 23.

The program from the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College is a political rite of passage for many candidates running for president.

Hogan hasn’t publicly decided whether he’ll challenge Trump in the primary, though he has not ruled out the possibility.

It’s unclear how a Hogan candidacy would be received by New Hampshire Republicans. An attempt last year to bind the New Hampshire Republican Party to Trump ahead of the 2020 primary faced pushback and was abandoned.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2020 election donald trump Donald Trump administration Government News Local News Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Maryland News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!