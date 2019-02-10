The Latest: Warren says Trump may not be ‘free’ in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who is campaigning in Iowa (all times local): 3:20 p.m. Democrat Elizabeth Warren says President Donald Trump “may not even be a…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who is campaigning in Iowa (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren says President Donald Trump “may not even be a free person” by next year’s election.

The Massachusetts senator’s comments came Sunday as the Democratic presidential candidate campaigned in Iowa a day after Trump renewed his criticism of her past claims of Native American heritage. In a tweet, Trump called Warren “Pocahontas” and said he would see her “on the campaign TRAIL.”

The White House didn’t explain what the president was referring to in his tweet, though some Democrats accused him of making light of the Trail of Tears — the forced removal of Cherokee and several other Native American tribes from their lands in the 1830s. Warren’s campaign wouldn’t say what the senator believes Trump was referencing.

Warren has largely avoided talking about Trump since she began testing the waters for a campaign more than a month ago.

___

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is returning to South Carolina this week as part of a tour of early voting states following the official launch of her 2020 presidential campaign.

Warren’s campaign says the Massachusetts Democrat will make her first trip to Greenville on Saturday for an organizing event. She did something similar last month in the state capitol of Columbia.

Warren’s South Carolina swing overlaps with Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who is also eyeing the White House. Harris will be in the state on Friday and Saturday.

Warren officially announced her candidacy Saturday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and is visiting New Hampshire and Iowa this weekend.

In addition to South Carolina, she is also making stops in Georgia, Nevada and California.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.