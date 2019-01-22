202
Home » Government News » UK's world-famous Beefeaters on…

UK’s world-famous Beefeaters on strike over pensions

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 6:14 am 01/22/2019 06:14am
Share
Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) employees protest over the closure of their pension scheme, at Tower Hill in London, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. HRP have decided to close employees' final salary pensions despite promises made to them at the time of privatisation. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Workers at the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace — including some of London’s famed Beefeaters — are on strike in a dispute over pensions.

The historic attractions, among London’s most popular, remained open Tuesday despite the work slowdown, which is the second in the last two months.

The dispute is between workers and Historic Royal Palaces, which operates a number of prominent sites in Britain.

Union officials say a recent settlement offer was not good enough.

The Tower of London houses the Crown Jewels and has long been one of London’s most visited sites. The ceremonial guards at the Tower, known popularly as Beefeaters, are instantly recognizable by their ornate black and red uniforms.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500