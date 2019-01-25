202
Home » Government News » Trump donates $100,000 from…

Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:46 pm 01/25/2019 12:46pm
Share
President Donald Trump speaks about tariffs, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has donated his salary from the third-quarter of 2018 to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems.

The White House says Trump donated $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Alcoholism is a personal issue for the president. His older brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism, and the president has said he learned from his brother’s experience.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.

By law, he must be paid so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies. The departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, among others, have accepted Trump’s donations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500