202.5
Home » Government News » Trump backer arrested after…

Trump backer arrested after fracas at Warren rally in Iowa

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 1:04 pm 01/07/2019 01:04pm
Share

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota supporter of President Donald Trump is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a weekend altercation at an Iowa rally for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Photos from Warren’s rally Saturday in Storm Lake show 58-year-old Randal Thom, of Lakefield, Minnesota, carrying a sign that read “Keep America Great” — which was a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” 2016 campaign slogan.

Police say Thom was involved in an argument with supporters of the Massachusetts senator that turned physical, and that some punches were thrown. There were no injuries and no one else was arrested.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Thom and attempts to reach him for comment Monday weren’t successful.

Warren’s trip to Iowa offered a first glimpse of what she may look like as a candidate for president if she runs in 2020.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500