Houses passes Alzheimer’s Bill backed by Maine senator

By The Associated Press December 22, 2018 9:42 am 12/22/2018 09:42am
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill co-authored by Maine’s Republican senator that promises to improve Alzheimer’s disease prevention, treatment and care.

Sen. Susan Collins authored the bill along with Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. The bill passed the House Dec. 19 after passing the Senate earlier.

Collins says the legislation would use a “public health approach” to fight Alzheimer’s, which millions of Americans live with. It would authorize $20 million every year for five years to establish the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Public Health Centers of Excellence.

It would also create new cooperative agreements between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments.

