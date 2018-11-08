US-TopRaces,100

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 197 seats and are leading in the races for 8 seats. The Democrats have won 223 seats and are leading in the races for 7…

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 9 seats and

are leading in the races for 3 seats. The Democrats have won 21 seats

and are leading in the races for 0 seats. Independent and other party

candidates have won or are leading for 2 seats.

