US-TopRaces,100

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 1:55 am 11/08/2018 01:55am
In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 197 seats

and are leading in the races for 8 seats. The Democrats have won 223

seats and are leading in the races for 7 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

won control of the U.S. House from the Republicans and if trends

continue will gain 35 seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 9 seats and

are leading in the races for 3 seats. The Democrats have won 21 seats

and are leading in the races for 0 seats. Independent and other party

candidates have won or are leading for 2 seats.

