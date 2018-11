US-House-Winners, 9th Add,400

Eds: This take covers Texas through Wyoming Texas No winner declared. Utah No winner declared. Vermont No winner declared. Virginia No winner declared. Washington No winner declared. West Virginia No winner declared. Wisconsin No winner…

Eds: This take covers Texas through Wyoming Texas No winner declared. Utah No winner declared. Vermont No winner declared. Virginia No winner declared. Washington No winner declared. West Virginia No winner declared. Wisconsin No winner declared. Wyoming No winner declared. Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.