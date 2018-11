US-House-All, 9th Add,400

Eds: This take covers Texas through Wyoming Texas – District 1 0 of 235 precincts – 0 percent Shirley McKellar, Dem 0 – 0 percent Louie Gohmert, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeff Callaway,…

Eds: This take covers Texas through Wyoming Texas – District 1 0 of 235 precincts – 0 percent Shirley McKellar, Dem 0 – 0 percent Louie Gohmert, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeff Callaway, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 2 0 of 159 precincts – 0 percent -Open Todd Litton, Dem 0 – 0 percent Dan Crenshaw, GOP 0 – 0 percent Patrick Gunnels, Lib 0 – 0 percent Scott Cubbler, Ind 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 3 0 of 69 precincts – 0 percent -Open Lorie Burch, Dem 0 – 0 percent Van Taylor, GOP 0 – 0 percent Christopher Claytor, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 4 0 of 367 precincts – 0 percent Catherine Krantz, Dem 0 – 0 percent John Ratcliffe, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ken Ashby, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 5 0 of 242 precincts – 0 percent -Open Dan Wood, Dem 0 – 0 percent Lance Gooden, GOP 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 6 0 of 254 precincts – 0 percent -Open Jana Lynne Sanchez, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ron Wright, GOP 0 – 0 percent Jason Harber, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 7 0 of 153 precincts – 0 percent Lizzie Fletcher, Dem 0 – 0 percent John Culberson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 8 0 of 218 precincts – 0 percent Steven David, Dem 0 – 0 percent Kevin Brady, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Chris Duncan, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 9 0 of 191 precincts – 0 percent Al Green, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Phil Kurtz, Lib 0 – 0 percent Benjamin Hernandez, Ind 0 – 0 percent Kesha Rogers, Ind 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 10 0 of 331 precincts – 0 percent Mike Siegel, Dem 0 – 0 percent Michael McCaul, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Mike Ryan, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 11 0 of 286 precincts – 0 percent Jennie Lou Leeder, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mike Conaway, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Rhett Smith, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 12 0 of 270 precincts – 0 percent Vanessa Adia, Dem 0 – 0 percent Kay Granger, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jacob Leddy, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 13 0 of 406 precincts – 0 percent Greg Sagan, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mac Thornberry, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Calvin DeWeese, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 14 0 of 103 precincts – 0 percent Adrienne Bell, Dem 0 – 0 percent Randy Weber, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Don Conley, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 15 0 of 169 precincts – 0 percent Vicente Gonzalez, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Tim Westley, GOP 0 – 0 percent Anthony Cristo, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 16 0 of 174 precincts – 0 percent -Open Veronica Escobar, Dem 0 – 0 percent Rick Seeberger, GOP 0 – 0 percent Ben Mendoza, Ind 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 17 0 of 333 precincts – 0 percent Rick Kennedy, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bill Flores, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Peter Churchman, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 18 0 of 244 precincts – 0 percent Sheila Jackson Lee, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Ava Pate, GOP 0 – 0 percent Luke Spencer, Lib 0 – 0 percent Vince Duncan, Ind 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 19 0 of 297 precincts – 0 percent Miguel Levario, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jodey Arrington, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 20 0 of 255 precincts – 0 percent Joaquin Castro, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeffrey Blunt, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 21 0 of 396 precincts – 0 percent -Open Joseph Kopser, Dem 0 – 0 percent Chip Roy, GOP 0 – 0 percent Lee Santos, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 22 0 of 134 precincts – 0 percent Sri Kulkarni, Dem 0 – 0 percent Pete Olson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent John McElligott, Lib 0 – 0 percent Kellen Sweny, Ind 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 23 0 of 342 precincts – 0 percent Gina Ortiz Jones, Dem 0 – 0 percent Will Hurd, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ruben Corvalan, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 24 0 of 260 precincts – 0 percent Jan McDowell, Dem 0 – 0 percent Kenny Marchant, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Mike Kolls, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 25 0 of 322 precincts – 0 percent Julie Oliver, Dem 0 – 0 percent Roger Williams, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Desarae Lindsey, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 26 0 of 195 precincts – 0 percent Linsey Fagan, Dem 0 – 0 percent Michael Burgess, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Mark Boler, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 27 0 of 305 precincts – 0 percent Eric Holguin, Dem 0 – 0 percent Michael Cloud, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Daniel Tinus, Lib 0 – 0 percent James Duerr, Ind 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 28 0 of 308 precincts – 0 percent Henry Cuellar, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Arthur Thomas, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 29 0 of 168 precincts – 0 percent -Open Sylvia Garcia, Dem 0 – 0 percent Phillip Aronoff, GOP 0 – 0 percent Cullen Burns, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 30 0 of 276 precincts – 0 percent Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Shawn Jones, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 31 0 of 106 precincts – 0 percent Mary Hegar, Dem 0 – 0 percent John Carter, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jason Hope, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 32 0 of 285 precincts – 0 percent Colin Allred, Dem 0 – 0 percent Pete Sessions, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Melina Baker, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 33 0 of 274 precincts – 0 percent Marc Veasey, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Willie Billups, GOP 0 – 0 percent Jason Reeves, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 34 0 of 284 precincts – 0 percent Filemon Vela, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Rey Gonzalez, GOP 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 35 0 of 388 precincts – 0 percent Lloyd Doggett, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent David Smalling, GOP 0 – 0 percent Clark Patterson, Lib 0 – 0 percent Texas – District 36 0 of 270 precincts – 0 percent Dayna Steele, Dem 0 – 0 percent Brian Babin, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Utah – District 1 0 of 689 precincts – 0 percent Lee Castillo, Dem 0 – 0 percent Rob Bishop, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Eric Eliason, UUT 0 – 0 percent Adam Davis, Grn 0 – 0 percent Utah – District 2 0 of 666 precincts – 0 percent Chris Stewart, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeffrey Whipple, Lib 0 – 0 percent Shireen Ghorbani, Dem 0 – 0 percent Utah – District 3 0 of 675 precincts – 0 percent John Curtis, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent James Singer, Dem 0 – 0 percent Timothy Zeidner, UUT 0 – 0 percent Gregory Duerden, IAP 0 – 0 percent Utah – District 4 0 of 534 precincts – 0 percent Mia Love, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ben McAdams, Dem 0 – 0 percent Vermont – District 1 0 of 275 precincts – 0 percent Peter Welch, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Anya Tynio, GOP 0 – 0 percent Cris Ericson, Ind 0 – 0 percent Laura Potter, LUn 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 1 0 of 244 precincts – 0 percent Vangie Williams, Dem 0 – 0 percent Rob Wittman, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 2 0 of 180 precincts – 0 percent Elaine Luria, Dem 0 – 0 percent Scott Taylor, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 3 Bobby Scott, Dem (i) Uncontested Virginia – District 4 0 of 263 precincts – 0 percent Donald McEachin, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Ryan McAdams, GOP 0 – 0 percent Pete Wells, Lib 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 5 0 of 330 precincts – 0 percent -Open Leslie Cockburn, Dem 0 – 0 percent Denver Riggleman, GOP 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 6 0 of 245 precincts – 0 percent -Open Jennifer Lewis, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ben Cline, GOP 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 7 0 of 228 precincts – 0 percent Abigail Spanberger, Dem 0 – 0 percent Dave Brat, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Joseph Walton, Lib 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 8 0 of 169 precincts – 0 percent Donald Beyer, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Thomas Oh, GOP 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 9 0 of 361 precincts – 0 percent Anthony Flaccavento, Dem 0 – 0 percent Morgan Griffith, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 10 0 of 213 precincts – 0 percent Jennifer Wexton, Dem 0 – 0 percent Barbara Comstock, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Virginia – District 11 0 of 163 precincts – 0 percent Gerry Connolly, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeff Dove, GOP 0 – 0 percent Stevan Porter, Lib 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 1 0 of 214 precincts – 0 percent Suzan DelBene, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeffrey Beeler, GOP 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 2 0 of 197 precincts – 0 percent Rick Larsen, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Brian Luke, Lib 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 3 0 of 202 precincts – 0 percent Jaime Herrera Beutler, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Carolyn Long, Dem 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 4 0 of 161 precincts – 0 percent Dan Newhouse, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Christine Brown, Dem 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 5 0 of 206 precincts – 0 percent Cathy McMorris Rodgers, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Lisa Brown, Dem 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 6 0 of 211 precincts – 0 percent Derek Kilmer, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Douglas Dightman, GOP 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 7 0 of 233 precincts – 0 percent Pramila Jayapal, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Craig Keller, GOP 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 8 0 of 201 precincts – 0 percent -Open Dino Rossi, GOP 0 – 0 percent Kim Schrier, Dem 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 9 0 of 184 precincts – 0 percent Adam Smith, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Sarah Smith, Dem 0 – 0 percent Washington – District 10 0 of 191 precincts – 0 percent Denny Heck, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Joseph Brumbles, GOP 0 – 0 percent West Virginia – District 1 0 of 573 precincts – 0 percent Kendra Fershee, Dem 0 – 0 percent David McKinley, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent West Virginia – District 2 0 of 551 precincts – 0 percent Talley Sergent, Dem 0 – 0 percent Alex Mooney, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Daniel Lutz, Mnt 0 – 0 percent West Virginia – District 3 0 of 611 precincts – 0 percent -Open Richard Ojeda, Dem 0 – 0 percent Carol Miller, GOP 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 1 0 of 356 precincts – 0 percent -Open Randy Bryce, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bryan Steil, GOP 0 – 0 percent Ken Yorgan, Ind 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 2 Mark Pocan, Dem (i) Uncontested Wisconsin – District 3 0 of 600 precincts – 0 percent Ron Kind, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Steve Toft, GOP 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 4 0 of 367 precincts – 0 percent Gwen Moore, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Tim Rogers, GOP 0 – 0 percent Robert Raymond, Ind 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 5 0 of 352 precincts – 0 percent Tom Palzewicz, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jim Sensenbrenner, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 6 0 of 430 precincts – 0 percent Dan Kohl, Dem 0 – 0 percent Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 7 0 of 720 precincts – 0 percent Margaret Engebretson, Dem 0 – 0 percent Sean Duffy, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ken Driessen, Ind 0 – 0 percent Wisconsin – District 8 0 of 414 precincts – 0 percent Beau Liegeois, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mike Gallagher, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Wyoming – District 1 0 of 482 precincts – 0 percent Liz Cheney, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Greg Hunter, Dem 0 – 0 percent Richard Brubaker, Lib 0 – 0 percent Daniel Cummings, CST 0 – 0 percent Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.