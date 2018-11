US-House-All, 7th Add,400

Eds: This take covers North Carolina through Oregon North Carolina – District 1 0 of 246 precincts – 0 percent G.K. Butterfield, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Roger Allison, GOP 0 – 0 percent…

Butterfield, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Roger Allison, GOP 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 2 0 of 158 precincts – 0 percent Linda Coleman, Dem 0 – 0 percent George Holding, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jeff Matemu, Lib 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 3 Walter Jones, GOP (i) Uncontested North Carolina – District 4 0 of 183 precincts – 0 percent David Price, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Steve Loor, GOP 0 – 0 percent Barbara Howe, Lib 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 5 0 of 263 precincts – 0 percent DD Adams, Dem 0 – 0 percent Virginia Foxx, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 6 0 of 172 precincts – 0 percent Ryan Watts, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mark Walker, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 7 0 of 207 precincts – 0 percent Kyle Horton, Dem 0 – 0 percent David Rouzer, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent David Fallin, CST 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 8 0 of 206 precincts – 0 percent Frank McNeill, Dem 0 – 0 percent Richard Hudson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 9 0 of 210 precincts – 0 percent -Open Dan McCready, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mark Harris, GOP 0 – 0 percent Jeff Scott, Lib 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 10 0 of 197 precincts – 0 percent David Brown, Dem 0 – 0 percent Patrick McHenry, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 11 0 of 281 precincts – 0 percent Phillip Price, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mark Meadows, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Clifton Ingram, Lib 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 12 0 of 146 precincts – 0 percent Alma Adams, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Paul Wright, GOP 0 – 0 percent North Carolina – District 13 0 of 220 precincts – 0 percent Kathy Manning, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ted Budd, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Tom Bailey, Lib 0 – 0 percent Robert Corriher, Grn 0 – 0 percent North Dakota – District 1 0 of 424 precincts – 0 percent -Open Mac Schneider, Dem 0 – 0 percent Kelly Armstrong, GOP 0 – 0 percent Charles Tuttle, Ind 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 1 0 of 509 precincts – 0 percent Aftab Pureval, Dem 0 – 0 percent Steve Chabot, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Dirk Kubala, Lib 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 2 0 of 576 precincts – 0 percent Jill Schiller, Dem 0 – 0 percent Brad Wenstrup, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent James Condit, Grn 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 3 0 of 611 precincts – 0 percent Joyce Beatty, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Jim Burgess, GOP 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 4 0 of 578 precincts – 0 percent Janet Garrett, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jim Jordan, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 5 0 of 596 precincts – 0 percent Michael Galbraith, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bob Latta, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Don Kissick, Lib 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 6 0 of 699 precincts – 0 percent Shawna Roberts, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bill Johnson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 7 0 of 527 precincts – 0 percent Ken Harbaugh, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bob Gibbs, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 8 0 of 557 precincts – 0 percent Vanessa Enoch, Dem 0 – 0 percent Warren Davidson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 9 0 of 505 precincts – 0 percent Marcy Kaptur, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Steven Kraus, GOP 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 10 0 of 528 precincts – 0 percent Theresa Gasper, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mike Turner, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent David Harlow, Lib 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 11 0 of 592 precincts – 0 percent Marcia Fudge, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Beverly Goldstein, GOP 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 12 0 of 591 precincts – 0 percent Danny O’Connor, Dem 0 – 0 percent Troy Balderson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Joe Manchik, Grn 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 13 0 of 573 precincts – 0 percent Tim Ryan, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Chris DePizzo, GOP 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 14 0 of 593 precincts – 0 percent Betsy Rader, Dem 0 – 0 percent David Joyce, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 15 0 of 633 precincts – 0 percent Rick Neal, Dem 0 – 0 percent Steve Stivers, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Johnathan Miller, Lib 0 – 0 percent Ohio – District 16 0 of 516 precincts – 0 percent -Open Susan Moran Palmer, Dem 0 – 0 percent Anthony Gonzalez, GOP 0 – 0 percent Oklahoma – District 1 0 of 326 precincts – 0 percent -Open Kevin Hern, GOP 0 – 0 percent Tim Gilpin, Dem 0 – 0 percent Oklahoma – District 2 0 of 522 precincts – 0 percent Richard Castaldo, Lib 0 – 0 percent Markwayne Mullin, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jason Nichols, Dem 0 – 0 percent John Foreman, Ind 0 – 0 percent Oklahoma – District 3 0 of 480 precincts – 0 percent Frank Lucas, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Frankie Robbins, Dem 0 – 0 percent Oklahoma – District 4 0 of 350 precincts – 0 percent Tom Cole, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Mary Brannon, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ruby Peters, Ind 0 – 0 percent Oklahoma – District 5 0 of 273 precincts – 0 percent Steve Russell, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Kendra Horn, Dem 0 – 0 percent Oregon – District 1 0 of 243 precincts – 0 percent Drew Layda, PAG 0 – 0 percent Suzanne Bonamici, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent John Verbeek, GOP 0 – 0 percent Oregon – District 2 0 of 381 precincts – 0 percent Mark Roberts, IP 0 – 0 percent Greg Walden, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Dem 0 – 0 percent Oregon – District 3 0 of 138 precincts – 0 percent Earl Blumenauer, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Tom Harrison, GOP 0 – 0 percent Gary Dye, Lib 0 – 0 percent Marc Koller, IP 0 – 0 percent Michael Marsh, CST 0 – 0 percent Oregon – District 4 0 of 285 precincts – 0 percent Art Robinson, GOP 0 – 0 percent Richard Jacobson, Lib 0 – 0 percent Mike Beilstein, PAG 0 – 0 percent Peter DeFazio, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Oregon – District 5 0 of 293 precincts – 0 percent Mark Callahan, GOP 0 – 0 percent Dan Souza, Lib 0 – 0 percent Marvin Sandnes, PAG 0 – 0 percent Kurt Schrader, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 