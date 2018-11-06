202
Home » Government News » US-House-All, 6th Add,400

US-House-All, 6th Add,400

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 3:26 pm 11/06/2018 03:26pm
Share

Eds: This take covers New York

New York – District 1

0 of 473 precincts – 0 percent

Perry Gershon, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Lee Zeldin, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

Kate M. Browning, WEq 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 2

0 of 524 precincts – 0 percent

Liuba Grechen Shirley, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Peter King, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 3

0 of 636 precincts – 0 percent

Thomas Suozzi, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Dan DeBono, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 4

0 of 646 precincts – 0 percent

Kathleen Rice, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Ameer Benno, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 5

Gregory Meeks, Dem (i) Uncontested

New York – District 6

0 of 462 precincts – 0 percent

Grace Meng, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Tom J. Hillgardner, Grn 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 7

0 of 506 precincts – 0 percent

Nydia Velazquez, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Joseph Lieberman, Con 0 – 0 percent

Jeffrey M. Kurzon, RP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 8

0 of 561 precincts – 0 percent

Hakeem Jeffries, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Ernest Johnson, Con 0 – 0 percent

Jessica White, RP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 9

0 of 532 precincts – 0 percent

Yvette Clarke, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Lutchi Gayot, GOP 0 – 0 percent

Joel Anabilah-Azumah, RP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 10

0 of 559 precincts – 0 percent

Jerrold Nadler, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Naomi Levin, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 11

0 of 489 precincts – 0 percent

Max Rose, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Dan Donovan, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

Henry Bardel, Grn 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 12

0 of 569 precincts – 0 percent

Carolyn Maloney, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Eliot Rabin, GOP 0 – 0 percent

Scott Hutchins, Grn 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 13

0 of 551 precincts – 0 percent

Adriano Espaillat, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Jineea Butler, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 14

0 of 449 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Anthony Pappas, GOP 0 – 0 percent

Elizabeth Perri, Con 0 – 0 percent

Joe Crowley, WF 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 15

0 of 490 precincts – 0 percent

Jose E. Serrano, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Jason J. Gonzalez, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 16

Eliot Engel, Dem (i) Uncontested

New York – District 17

0 of 631 precincts – 0 percent

Nita Lowey, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Joe J. Ciardullo, RP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 18

0 of 618 precincts – 0 percent

Sean Patrick Maloney, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

James D. O’Donnell, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 19

0 of 619 precincts – 0 percent

Antonio Delgado, Dem 0 – 0 percent

John Faso, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

Steven Greenfield, Grn 0 – 0 percent

Diane Neal, Oth 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 20

0 of 632 precincts – 0 percent

Paul Tonko, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Joe Vitollo, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 21

0 of 590 precincts – 0 percent

Tedra L. Cobb, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Elise Stefanik, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

Lynn S. Kahn, Grn 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 22

0 of 555 precincts – 0 percent

Anthony J. Brindisi, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Claudia Tenney, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 23

0 of 562 precincts – 0 percent

Tracy Mitrano, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Thomas Reed, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 24

0 of 601 precincts – 0 percent

Dana Balter, Dem 0 – 0 percent

John Katko, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 25

0 of 798 precincts – 0 percent -Open

Joseph Morelle, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Jim T. Maxwell, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 26

0 of 689 precincts – 0 percent

Brian Higgins, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent

Renee M. Zeno, GOP 0 – 0 percent

New York – District 27

0 of 603 precincts – 0 percent

Nate McMurray, Dem 0 – 0 percent

Chris Collins, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent

Larry Piegza, RP 0 – 0 percent

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500