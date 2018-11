US-House-All, 3rd Add,400

Eds: This take covers Hawaii through Kansas Hawaii – District 1 0 of 115 precincts – 0 percent -Open Ed Case, Dem 0 – 0 percent Cam Cavasso, GOP 0 – 0 percent Zachary Burd,…

Eds: This take covers Hawaii through Kansas Hawaii – District 1 0 of 115 precincts – 0 percent -Open Ed Case, Dem 0 – 0 percent Cam Cavasso, GOP 0 – 0 percent Zachary Burd, Grn 0 – 0 percent Calvin Griffin, NP 0 – 0 percent Michelle Tippens, Lib 0 – 0 percent Hawaii – District 2 0 of 134 precincts – 0 percent Tulsi Gabbard, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Brian Evans, GOP 0 – 0 percent Idaho – District 1 0 of 462 precincts – 0 percent -Open Cristina McNeil, Dem 0 – 0 percent Russ Fulcher, GOP 0 – 0 percent Gordon Counsil, Ind 0 – 0 percent Paul Farmer, Ind 0 – 0 percent Natalie Fleming, Ind 0 – 0 percent W. Scott Howard, Lib 0 – 0 percent Pro-Life, CST 0 – 0 percent Idaho – District 2 0 of 496 precincts – 0 percent Aaron Swisher, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mike Simpson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 1 0 of 609 precincts – 0 percent Jimmy Lee Tillman, GOP 0 – 0 percent Bobby Rush, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Thomas Rudbeck, Ind 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 2 0 of 523 precincts – 0 percent David Merkle, GOP 0 – 0 percent Robin Kelly, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 3 0 of 500 precincts – 0 percent Arthur Jones, GOP 0 – 0 percent Dan Lipinski, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 4 0 of 445 precincts – 0 percent -Open Mark Lorch, GOP 0 – 0 percent Chuy Garcia, Dem 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 5 0 of 585 precincts – 0 percent Tom Hanson, GOP 0 – 0 percent Mike Quigley, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 6 0 of 640 precincts – 0 percent Peter Roskam, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Sean Casten, Dem 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 7 0 of 597 precincts – 0 percent Craig Cameron, GOP 0 – 0 percent Danny Davis, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 8 0 of 475 precincts – 0 percent JD Diganvker, GOP 0 – 0 percent Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 9 0 of 515 precincts – 0 percent John Elleson, GOP 0 – 0 percent Jan Schakowsky, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 10 0 of 411 precincts – 0 percent Douglas Bennett, GOP 0 – 0 percent Brad Schneider, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 11 0 of 468 precincts – 0 percent Nick Stella, GOP 0 – 0 percent Bill Foster, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 12 0 of 649 precincts – 0 percent Mike Bost, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Brendan Kelly, Dem 0 – 0 percent Randy Auxier, Grn 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 13 0 of 602 precincts – 0 percent Rodney Davis, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Dem 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 14 0 of 462 precincts – 0 percent Randy Hultgren, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Lauren Underwood, Dem 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 15 0 of 821 precincts – 0 percent John Shimkus, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Kevin Gaither, Dem 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 16 0 of 648 precincts – 0 percent Adam Kinzinger, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Sara Dady, Dem 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 17 0 of 682 precincts – 0 percent Bill Fawell, GOP 0 – 0 percent Cheri Bustos, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Illinois – District 18 0 of 776 precincts – 0 percent Darin LaHood, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Junius Rodriguez, Dem 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 1 0 of 697 precincts – 0 percent Peter Visclosky, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Mark Leyva, GOP 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 2 0 of 551 precincts – 0 percent Mel Hall, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jackie Walorski, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 3 0 of 625 precincts – 0 percent Courtney Tritch, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jim Banks, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 4 0 of 602 precincts – 0 percent -Open Tobi Beck, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jim Baird, GOP 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 5 0 of 597 precincts – 0 percent Dee Thornton, Dem 0 – 0 percent Susan Brooks, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 6 0 of 607 precincts – 0 percent -Open Jeannine Lake, Dem 0 – 0 percent Greg Pence, GOP 0 – 0 percent Tom Ferkinhoff, Lib 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 7 0 of 457 precincts – 0 percent Andre Carson, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Wayne Harmon, GOP 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 8 0 of 668 precincts – 0 percent William Tanoos, Dem 0 – 0 percent Larry Bucshon, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Indiana – District 9 0 of 571 precincts – 0 percent Liz Watson, Dem 0 – 0 percent Trey Hollingsworth, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Iowa – District 1 0 of 415 precincts – 0 percent Rod Blum, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Abby Finkenauer, Dem 0 – 0 percent Troy Hageman, Lib 0 – 0 percent Iowa – District 2 0 of 397 precincts – 0 percent Christopher Peters, GOP 0 – 0 percent Dave Loebsack, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Mark Strauss, Lib 0 – 0 percent Daniel Clark, NPA 0 – 0 percent Iowa – District 3 0 of 375 precincts – 0 percent David Young, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Cindy Axne, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bryan Holder, Lib 0 – 0 percent Paul Knupp, Grn 0 – 0 percent Mark Elworth, Oth 0 – 0 percent Joe Grandanette, NPA 0 – 0 percent Iowa – District 4 0 of 490 precincts – 0 percent Steve King, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent J.D. Scholten, Dem 0 – 0 percent Charles Aldrich, Lib 0 – 0 percent Edward Peterson, NPA 0 – 0 percent Kansas – District 1 0 of 1,381 precincts – 0 percent Alan LaPolice, Dem 0 – 0 percent Roger Marshall, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Kansas – District 2 0 of 924 precincts – 0 percent -Open Paul Davis, Dem 0 – 0 percent Steve Watkins, GOP 0 – 0 percent Kelly Standley, Lib 0 – 0 percent Kansas – District 3 0 of 628 precincts – 0 percent Sharice Davids, Dem 0 – 0 percent Kevin Yoder, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Chris Clemmons, Lib 0 – 0 percent Kansas – District 4 0 of 623 precincts – 0 percent James Thompson, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ron Estes, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.