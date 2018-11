US-House-All, 2nd Add,400

Eds: This take covers Colorado through Georgia Colorado – District 1 0 of 434 precincts – 0 percent Casper Stockham, GOP 0 – 0 percent Diana DeGette, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Raymon Doane,…

Eds: This take covers Colorado through Georgia Colorado – District 1 0 of 434 precincts – 0 percent Casper Stockham, GOP 0 – 0 percent Diana DeGette, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Raymon Doane, Lib 0 – 0 percent Colorado – District 2 0 of 538 precincts – 0 percent -Open Joe Neguse, Dem 0 – 0 percent Peter Yu, GOP 0 – 0 percent Roger Barris, Lib 0 – 0 percent Nick Thomas, Una 0 – 0 percent Colorado – District 3 0 of 507 precincts – 0 percent Scott Tipton, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Diane Mitsch Bush, Dem 0 – 0 percent Gaylon Kent, Lib 0 – 0 percent Mary Malarsie, Una 0 – 0 percent Colorado – District 4 0 of 544 precincts – 0 percent Karen McCormick, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ken Buck, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Colorado – District 5 0 of 351 precincts – 0 percent Stephany Spaulding, Dem 0 – 0 percent Doug Lamborn, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Douglas Randall, Lib 0 – 0 percent Colorado – District 6 0 of 476 precincts – 0 percent Mike Coffman, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Jason Crow, Dem 0 – 0 percent Kat Martin, Lib 0 – 0 percent Dan Chapin, Una 0 – 0 percent Colorado – District 7 0 of 347 precincts – 0 percent Ed Perlmutter, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Mark Barrington, GOP 0 – 0 percent Jennifer Nackerud, Lib 0 – 0 percent Connecticut – District 1 0 of 135 precincts – 0 percent John Larson, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Jennifer Nye, GOP 0 – 0 percent Thomas McCormick, Grn 0 – 0 percent Connecticut – District 2 0 of 143 precincts – 0 percent Joe Courtney, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Danny Postemski, GOP 0 – 0 percent Daniel Reale, Lib 0 – 0 percent Michelle Bicking, Grn 0 – 0 percent Connecticut – District 3 0 of 174 precincts – 0 percent Rosa DeLauro, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Angel Cadena, GOP 0 – 0 percent Connecticut – District 4 0 of 121 precincts – 0 percent Jim Himes, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Harry Arora, GOP 0 – 0 percent Connecticut – District 5 0 of 143 precincts – 0 percent -Open Jahana Hayes, Dem 0 – 0 percent Manny Santos, GOP 0 – 0 percent Delaware – District 1 0 of 435 precincts – 0 percent Lisa Rochester, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Scott Walker, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 1 0 of 199 precincts – 0 percent Jennifer Zimmerman, Dem 0 – 0 percent Matt Gaetz, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 2 0 of 299 precincts – 0 percent Bob Rackleff, Dem 0 – 0 percent Neal Dunn, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 3 0 of 218 precincts – 0 percent Yvonne Hayes Hinson, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ted Yoho, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 4 0 of 180 precincts – 0 percent Ges Selmont, Dem 0 – 0 percent John Rutherford, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Joceline Berrios, NPA 0 – 0 percent Jason Bulger, NPA 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 5 0 of 273 precincts – 0 percent Al Lawson, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Virginia Fuller, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 6 0 of 185 precincts – 0 percent -Open Nancy Soderberg, Dem 0 – 0 percent Michael Waltz, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 7 0 of 144 precincts – 0 percent Stephanie Murphy, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Mike Miller, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 8 0 of 216 precincts – 0 percent Sanjay Patel, Dem 0 – 0 percent Bill Posey, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 9 0 of 198 precincts – 0 percent Darren Soto, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Wayne Liebnitzky, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 10 Val Demings, Dem (i) Uncontested Florida – District 11 0 of 199 precincts – 0 percent Dana Cottrell, Dem 0 – 0 percent Daniel Webster, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 12 0 of 178 precincts – 0 percent Chris Hunter, Dem 0 – 0 percent Gus Bilirakis, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Angelika Purkis, NPA 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 13 0 of 239 precincts – 0 percent Charlie Crist, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent George Buck, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 14 Kathy Castor, Dem (i) Uncontested Florida – District 15 0 of 194 precincts – 0 percent -Open Kristen Carlson, Dem 0 – 0 percent Ross Spano, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 16 0 of 186 precincts – 0 percent David Shapiro, Dem 0 – 0 percent Vern Buchanan, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 17 0 of 234 precincts – 0 percent -Open April Freeman-Allen Ellison, Dem 0 – 0 percent Greg Steube, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 18 0 of 347 precincts – 0 percent Lauren Baer, Dem 0 – 0 percent Brian Mast, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 19 0 of 148 precincts – 0 percent David Holden, Dem 0 – 0 percent Francis Rooney, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 20 Alcee Hastings, Dem (i) Uncontested Florida – District 21 Lois Frankel, Dem (i) Uncontested Florida – District 22 0 of 271 precincts – 0 percent Ted Deutch, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Nicolas Kimaz, GOP 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 23 0 of 233 precincts – 0 percent Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Joe Kaufman, GOP 0 – 0 percent Tim Canova, NPA 0 – 0 percent Don Endriss, NPA 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 24 Frederica Wilson, Dem (i) Uncontested Florida – District 25 0 of 185 precincts – 0 percent Mary Barzee Flores, Dem 0 – 0 percent Mario Diaz-Balart, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 26 0 of 254 precincts – 0 percent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Dem 0 – 0 percent Carlos Curbelo, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Florida – District 27 0 of 249 precincts – 0 percent -Open Donna Shalala, Dem 0 – 0 percent Maria Elvira Salazar, GOP 0 – 0 percent Mayra Joli, NPA 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 1 0 of 224 precincts – 0 percent Lisa Ring, Dem 0 – 0 percent Buddy Carter, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 2 0 of 216 precincts – 0 percent Sanford Bishop, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Herman West, GOP 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 3 0 of 188 precincts – 0 percent Chuck Enderlin, Dem 0 – 0 percent Drew Ferguson, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 4 0 of 168 precincts – 0 percent Hank Johnson, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent Joe Profit, GOP 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 5 John Lewis, Dem (i) Uncontested Georgia – District 6 0 of 207 precincts – 0 percent Lucy McBath, Dem 0 – 0 percent Karen Handel, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 7 0 of 124 precincts – 0 percent Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 0 – 0 percent Rob Woodall, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 8 Austin Scott, GOP (i) Uncontested Georgia – District 9 0 of 168 precincts – 0 percent Josh McCall, Dem 0 – 0 percent Doug Collins, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 10 0 of 208 precincts – 0 percent Tabitha Johnson-Green, Dem 0 – 0 percent Jody Hice, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 11 0 of 145 precincts – 0 percent Flynn Broady, Dem 0 – 0 percent Barry Loudermilk, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 12 0 of 244 precincts – 0 percent Francys Johnson, Dem 0 – 0 percent Rick Allen, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 13 0 of 182 precincts – 0 percent David Scott, Dem (i) 0 – 0 percent David Callahan, GOP 0 – 0 percent Georgia – District 14 0 of 146 precincts – 0 percent Steven Foster, Dem 0 – 0 percent Tom Graves, GOP (i) 0 – 0 percent Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.