202.5
Home » Government News » US awards second border…

US awards second border wall contract in Texas

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 11:19 am 11/14/2018 11:19am
Share
FILE - This Nov. 13, 2016, file photo shows a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent passes along a section of border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. The U.S. government has awarded a $167 million contract to build 8 miles of border wall in south Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the contract Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Construction will begin in February. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $167 million contract to build 8 miles (13 kilometers) of border wall in south Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the contract Wednesday. Construction will begin in February. CBP already announced a $145 million award for another 6 miles (10 kilometers) in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Galveston, Texas-based construction firm SLSCO won both contracts.

CBP says it plans to install fence posts on the levee north of the Rio Grande, the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico in Texas, as well as lighting, patrol roads, and the clearing of vegetation.

Environmental advocates warn that construction will damage sensitive areas and endanger wildlife.

President Donald Trump has made the border wall a priority, promising during his campaign that Mexico would pay for it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500