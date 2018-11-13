Trump picks replacement for Kavanaugh’s appeals court seat

Neomi Rao, administration official, was tapped to fill the appeals court seat previously held by the newest Supreme Court justice.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating administration official Neomi Rao to fill the appeals court seat previously held by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump said Tuesday that he was nominating Rao for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Rao currently serves as the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which is part of the Office of Management and Budget.

Rao previously worked as a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. She also served in President George W. Bush’s administration and worked for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump made the announcement at a White House event marking Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Rao thanked Trump “for the confidence you’ve shown in me.”

At the event, Trump also took a shot at Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai. Said Trump: “I just didn’t like one decision he made, but that’s all right. Not even a little bit. But he’s independent.”

Trump did not elaborate on what decisions he opposed.

