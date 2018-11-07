The Latest: GOP Rep. Knight concedes to Democrat Katie Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the midterm elections (all times local): 7 p.m. Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Knight has conceded the last GOP-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County. Democrat Katie Hill holds…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the midterm elections (all times local):

7 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Knight has conceded the last GOP-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

Democrat Katie Hill holds a 2-point lead, and Knight said Wednesday that the voters have spoken.

Thousands of ballots remain to be counted, and The Associated Press has not called the race.

Knight was seeking a third term in the 25th District in northern Los Angeles County.

A political newcomer and centrist, the 31-year-old Hill supports universal health care and counts Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren among her supporters. In campaign ads, she also highlighted her family’s police and military service.

___

4:50 p.m.

Republican Mike Dunleavy has fended off Democrat Mark Begich to win the Alaska governor’s race.

Dunleavy cast himself as tough on crime and supported a full payout of the check Alaskans receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. The payout has been limited since 2016 amid a state budget deficit.

Dunleavy says Alaskans have lost faith in government and have little trust in politicians.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, ended his re-election campaign last month after his lieutenant governor resigned for what Walker described as an inappropriate overture to a woman. Walker said he concluded he could not win against Begich and Dunleavy and said he thought Begich would be better for Alaska than Dunleavy.

___

1 p.m.

Montana Democrat Jon Tester has won a third Senate term, beating Republican Matt Rosendale, the state auditor.

President Donald Trump had taken a personal interest in defeating Tester, and had visited the state to campaign against the incumbent. Trump had said he wanted to make Tester pay at the polls for helping derail a Trump nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tester is the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Tester insisted that Montana voters across the political spectrum would support him after examining his record.

Trump held four rallies in Montana and sent his eldest son and Vice President Mike Pence to headline more appearances. Rosendale also got help from outside cash that poured into the race.

__

12 p.m.

There’s a winner in the race for Connecticut governor, and it’s Democratic businessman Ned Lamont.

The 64-year-old cable TV company founder has prevailed over Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski. Lamont’s victory means the seat stays in Democratic hands, with the Democratic incumbent, Dannel Malloy, set to leave office.

Lamont has promised to be a “firewall” against the policies of President Donald Trump.

Lamont poured more than $12 million of his own money into the hotly contest race.

He’d run for office before, losing bids for the Senate in 2006 and for governor in 2010.

Lamont’s win completes a Democratic sweep of the top offices on the ballot in Connecticut, including the re-election of Sen. Chris Murphy

___

9:25 a.m.

Democrats have regained control of the House from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the midterm elections.

There was a revolt in the suburbs Tuesday against the GOP, and the political upheaval now threatens what’s left of Trump’s agenda.

But on Election Day, Republicans added to their edge in the Senate and prevailed in some key governor’s race.

All in all, Republicans beat back the potential of big Democrat gains across the board. The “blue wave” that some feared never fully materialized.

The mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of Trump’s presidency showed the limits of his hard-line immigration rhetoric in today’s political landscape, where college-educated voters in the suburbs rejected his warnings of a migrant “invasion.”

But blue-collar voters and rural America embraced his aggressive talk and stands.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.