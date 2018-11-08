FL-4_FelonVoters-All,100

202.5
By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 1:50 am 11/08/2018 01:50am
Florida: Constitutional Amendment 4 – Restore Felon Voting Rights

(After sentence completed)

6106 of 6111 precincts reporting – 99 percent

x-Yes, 5,126,797 – 65 percent

No, 2,820,453 – 35 percent

