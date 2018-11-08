FL-4_FelonVoters-All,100

Florida: Constitutional Amendment 4 – Restore Felon Voting Rights (After sentence completed) 6106 of 6111 precincts reporting – 99 percent x-Yes, 5,126,797 – 65 percent No, 2,820,453 – 35 percent

