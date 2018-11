By The Associated Press

Arkansas: Issue 5 – Increase Minimum Wage (11 dollars by 2021) 2554 of 2607 precincts reporting – 98 percent x-Yes, 599,429 – 68 percent No, 276,487 – 32 percent

