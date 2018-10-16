The Latest: Court denies Ellison’s bid to block divorce file

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Rep. Keith Ellison’s effort to keep his divorce records sealed (all times local): 3:50 p.m. Minnesota’s Court of Appeals has denied Rep. Keith Ellison’s effort to block the release…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Rep. Keith Ellison’s effort to keep his divorce records sealed (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Minnesota’s Court of Appeals has denied Rep. Keith Ellison’s effort to block the release of his divorce records.

The Minnesota Democrat’s divorce records from his ex-wife, Kim Ellison, have drawn sharp interest since Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August of domestic abuse. Ellison has denied it. He is running for Minnesota attorney general.

The Ellisons on Tuesday appealed a Hennepin County court referee’s ruling from last week that their divorce records should be unsealed after requests from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and conservative news site Alpha News. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals denied that request Tuesday afternoon.

The denial means their files will likely be released Wednesday. Kim Ellison said earlier Tuesday that Ellison never abused her but that the record contains personal information about her depression.

1:45 p.m.

Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison’s ex-wife says their divorce records contain sensitive information about her mental health but no indication of physical abuse.

Keith Ellison and Kim Ellison divorced in 2012 and are trying to keep their divorce records sealed. A court referee ruled last week they should be unsealed after requests from the Minneapolis Star Tribune and conservative news site Alpha News.

The divorce file has drawn interest since Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August of domestic abuse. Ellison has denied it. He is running for Minnesota attorney general.

The Ellisons on Tuesday appealed the referee’s order. Kim Ellison told reporters the file contains personal information about her depression after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Kim Ellison says her former husband never abused her in 25 years of marriage.

