202
Home » Government News » State Department: Enrollment of…

State Department: Enrollment of US diplomats is up this year

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 2:09 pm 10/29/2018 02:09pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the number of diplomats enrolling in its training academy is on the rise, signaling a possible turnaround for an agency demoralized by budget cuts and restructuring under former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

During the 2018 fiscal year that ended in September, 546 diplomats enrolled in the Foreign Service Institute’s introductory A-100 class. The previous year’s enrollment was 473.

Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan says the higher enrollment numbers reflect investments in the department by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The department lost significant top talent under Tillerson, who was accused by critics of gutting the department. He was fired in March.

Since taking the helm, Pompeo has brought back some seasoned diplomats, but a number of key ambassadorships and senior positions remain vacant.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
diplomats foreign service Government News Local News Mike Pompeo National News Rex Tillerson U.S. State Department White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500