202
Home » Government News » Sheriff accused of using…

Sheriff accused of using stolen school supplies on campaign

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:00 pm 10/17/2018 04:00pm
Share

NOWATA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma sheriff accused of stealing donated school supplies and using them for his election campaign has been charged with embezzlement.

Court records show that Nowata County Sheriff Kenny David Freeman was charged Wednesday.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents booked the 43-year-old Freeman at the Washington County jail in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Tulsa. Records don’t indicate that he has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

Authorities say an area Walmart donated about $25,000 in school supplies last month to Nowata County schools and left them with the sheriff’s office for safekeeping. They say Freeman took some of the supplies for his election campaign.

County commissioners appointed Freeman earlier this year after Sheriff Rick Miller resigned amid mounting financial debts at the agency.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500