Pritzker, Rauner to face off in Illinois governor debate

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 11:05 am 10/03/2018 11:05am
Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton participate in a roundtable discussion with 10 female high school students from across Chicago about the importance of leadership at EvolveHer, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker will face off in their first two-way debate of the Illinois governor’s race.

Wednesday’s debate at ABC7 in Chicago comes as polls show Pritzker with a sizable lead over the first-term incumbent .

Rauner has been attacking Pritzker for ripping the toilets out of a home to get a $330,000 property tax break — a move the Cook County inspector general recently called a “scheme to defraud taxpayers.” Pritzker says he’s repaying the money and that the confidential report was leaked for political purposes.

Conservative Party candidate and state Sen. Sam McCann and Libertarian Grayson “Kash” Jackson are on the November ballot but weren’t allowed to participate Wednesday because they didn’t reach a 10 percent polling threshold set by the debate hosts.

Government News
