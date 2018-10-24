202
Boston’s top law enforcers could soon all be people of color

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 10:32 am 10/24/2018 10:32am
FILE -- In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins, left, takes questions directly from inmates during a forum at the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay, in Boston. A victory for Rollins in November would be a significant move in a city long dominated by white men and roiled by a racist past. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s likely next top prosecutor says she would bring a new perspective to the job as a woman of color.

Rachael Rollins shocked observers last month when she won the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney over the candidate backed by the longtime incumbent and police groups.

Should she win again next month, Rollins would be the first woman of color to become a district attorney in Massachusetts. She would also be the first woman to serve as Suffolk County’s top prosecutor.

Rollins is seen as the favorite in the heavily Democratic county. But she still faces a challenge from independent Michael Maloney, who calls her plan to not prosecute more than a dozen crimes “crazy.”

Police have also pushed back against her proposal.

