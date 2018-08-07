202
New Orleans company wins military contract worth up to $49M

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 12:27 am 08/07/2018 12:27am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans company has a five-year Military Sealift Command contract worth up to $49 million.

According to the Pentagon’s daily contract list, Entrust Government Solutions will provide information technology engineering support for the Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems division of the Sealift Command.

The work will be done in Norfolk, Virginia. The contract was signed Monday and runs through Aug. 15, 2023. Entrust was among eight companies that bid on the work.

The Sealift Command provides ocean transportation for the Department of Defense. Its 110 civilian-crewed ships replenish Navy ships and move military cargo and supplies around the world for U.S. forces and partners.

Topics:
Government News
