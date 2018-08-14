202
Home » Government News » Former Sen. Norm Coleman…

Former Sen. Norm Coleman says cancer has returned

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 6:57 pm 08/14/2018 06:57pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan 13, 2011 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Norman Coleman, center, flanked by former Gov. Jeb Bush, left and Carlos Gutierrez speaks to supporters at a Republican rally in Miami. Coleman says he is being treated for lung cancer. The 68-year-old Republican announced his condition Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on Facebook. It comes about two and a half years after he was diagnosed with throat and neck cancer. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman says he is being treated for stage 4 lung cancer.

The 68-year-old Republican discussed his condition Tuesday in a posting on Facebook.

The announcement comes about two and a half years after he was diagnosed with throat and neck cancer. Coleman underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation after his initial diagnosis. He had eventually been pronounced cancer-free.

Coleman says he has never felt in better shape and his “hopes and prayers are for a very long time.”

Coleman served a single term in the U.S. Senate before being defeated by Democratic Sen. Al Franken in 2008, in a race that required a months-long recount. Coleman is now a lobbyist in Washington.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500