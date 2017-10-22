Women’s March dinner joke serves up a political challenge

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — When a New Jersey politician shared a meme during January’s Women’s March asking whether it would be “over in time for them to cook dinner,” it sparked an uproar.

One woman brought a box of macaroni and cheese to a meeting and told Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman to “cook your own damn dinner.”

Another who came to protest that night took things a step further: she’s running to replace him.

Democrat Ashley Bennett is challenging the Republican, who is seeking his second three-year term on the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders in a Nov. 7 election.

She says elected officials shouldn’t mock and belittle people on social media.

Carman apologized for the meme. He says the focus of the campaign should be on the issues that are important to the county.

